Warming up this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a cool and wet weekend, our weather will improve as we begin the next week. Thanks to high pressure building over the southeast, temperatures will warm each day and rain will be minimal.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, calming winds, and a cooler air mass will work together to bring us a chilly night. Temperatures will fall to around 40° with some spots even dropping into the 30s. As such, a frost advisory is in effect for our northernmost communities. Have a jacket as you head out the door in the morning!

MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant. After a cold start, temperatures will warm nicely to a high in the mid to upper-60s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another cold night as temperatures bottom out in the low-40s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will increase each day this week. Highs will return to the 70s by Tuesday and we’ll reach the 80s once again by Friday. Along with the increasing temperatures, humidity will make a come back as well. By the end of the week, dew points will be in the 60s to bring a muggy feel to our air. Rain chances are minimal this week. The first chance we have for showers is on Thursday, and it remains low.