Warming Up with Plenty of Sunshine!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A mild end to our Monday! Clouds will gradually clear out of the area by later this evening, allowing our temperatures to cool off quickly! Warmer temperatures and more sunshine is expected for our Tuesday! Temperatures continue to warm up for the rest of this week with storms developing by Friday!

TONIGHT – A calm evening is in store for us to close out our Monday! Any lingering clouds begin to clear out of the region over the next few hours, so our temperatures will begin to drop fast! Mostly clear sky conditions for tonight with lows in the upper 30s!

TOMORROW – Starting off our Tuesday pretty chilly, but we will warm up quickly with highs in the low 70s! Feeling more like spring with warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine, so you’ll want the sunglasses for tomorrow!

REST OF THIS WEEK – Temperatures will gradually warm up throughout the rest of this week! Heavy cloud coverage begins to fill in for our Wednesday with a few isolated showers. Mostly cloudy for our Thursday with heavier showers developing in the evening. An unsettled weather pattern begins Friday with some heavier thunderstorms that will continue through this weekend.