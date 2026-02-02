Warming Up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are finally warming this week after an extended period of below average temperatures. Rain returns midweek.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Another cold night with temperatures dropping into the low-20’s. Clouds will clear overnight, which will allow for a great view of February’s full moon. Be sure to check it out tonight and tomorrow night!

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer! You’ll need the jacket in the morning, but temperatures will climb into the upper-50’s in the afternoon. The sunshine will be out all day with only a couple passing clouds.

TUESDAY: We’ll start the day with heavy cloud cover, before rain moves in around lunchtime. Rain will last into the evening hours as a cold front passes through our area. A few light showers will linger overnight, as well. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low-60’s.

REST OF WEEK: The cold front that passes will bring cooler air into the area, which will cause high temperatures on Wednesday & Thursday to be in the 40’s. After that, we’ll return to the 60’s by Friday!