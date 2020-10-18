Warming up this week, some showers possible

We’ve been enjoying a nice stretch of fall-like weather, but changes are on the way. A cold front will try to move through the area, but won’t be able to make it. This means we’ll stay warm and muggy this week with chances for some showers, especially on Friday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: We’ll stay mostly clear tonight with just a few clouds passing overhead. Temperatures won’t be nearly as cold as they have been with lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

MONDAY-THURSDAY: Overall, the first half of the week is looking decent. We’ll see a mix of some sun and a few clouds as temperatures slowly increase. Highs will be in the mid 80s with morning lows in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances aren’t high, but a stray shower is possible anytime through the week. Any rain should be brief and not enough to ruin any outdoor plans.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Our best chance for rain in the next week will come in on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. Some showers could also linger into Saturday and Sunday, but it appears that most of the weekend could end up on the drier side. Temperatures will cool down from the low 80s on Friday into the upper 70s for the weekend as overnight lows remain near 60.

