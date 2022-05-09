Warmth and Sunshine dominate week

TUESDAY: Tuesday like Monday will see highs in the mid 80s. Lows take a slight dip into the mid 60s as more clouds move into the region. No rain is expected Tuesday.

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs approaching 90 by Sunday define an ever-warming pattern of weather. Highs start in the mid 80s, and will continue to climb throughout the week. Chances for rain will be minimal, outside of the odd afternoon shower.

REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will slowly increase throughout the week, peaking in the upper 80s Sunday. Some regions, especially in our southern counties, are likely to break into the 90s thanks to a regime of plentiful sunshine. Aside from a few pop-up showers in the afternoon some days, no major rain chances take shape next week. Increasing cloud cover near the end of next week may help to slow the warming trend just a tad. Lows sit in the 60s through Saturday night.