OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It seems as if the pumps are paying off at the Okitibbeha County Lake.

Oktibbeha County EMA Director Kristen Campanella said the lake has gone down almost four feet since last Tuesday.

The county has also been downgraded to watch status.

Engineers say there hasn’t been any change to the slide since last week.

County Lake Road is still closed from just north of Riviera Road to just south of Walter Bell Road cause the area is still considered a worksite with the pumps still in place.