Warning expected to be issued for residents near Oktibbeha County lake if water continues to rise

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A warning is expected to be issued Thursday evening for people living near the Oktibbeha County Lake if the lake rises even a little bit

The rain has topped the water level off at what engineers said may become emergency level.

This meant people nearby will need to evacuate.

Engineers and the Emergency Management Director for Oktibbeha County have been constantly monitoring the water level and the fragile dam.

Three weeks ago a slide was discovered. And, then another.

The levee could swamp nearby homes if it fails.

The Red Cross Emergency Shelters remains open at the First Baptist Church Outreach Center.

Okitbbeha County Humane society will help board any pets.