D’Allen Washington sentenced in Kingston Frazier case

D’Allen Washington has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, with five suspended, for his involvement in the death of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier.

In February, Washington pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact of kidnapping in Kingston Frazier’s death.

District Attorney Michael Guest says the plea deal is being offered to Washington since Washington played a minimal role in Frazier’s shooting. This plea can also strengthen a case against suspects Byron McBride and Dwan Wakefield.

Family members say both Washington and Wakefield should have been charged with accessory before the fact.

McBride is charged with capital murder.

