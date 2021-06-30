Washout Friday, great weather for the holiday weekend

SUMMARY: Scattered storms in the forecast again for Thursday, and with a cold front approaching the area Friday looks to be very wet and cloudy. The cold front clears the area by Saturday morning, with skies clearing through the day. July 4th looks great with low humidity and partly cloudy skies! Temps will be quite comfortable for July as well. Heat and humidity quickly returns to start next week, with a typical summertime pattern settling back in. We’ll also be keeping an eye on the tropics.

TONIGHT: As is typical, showers and storms quickly dissipate after sunset. Lows will be in the low 70s with high humidity, fog will be possible as you wake up tomorrow.

THURSDAY: Rinse and repeat for Thursday, afternoon showers and storms likely once again. As a front begins to approach the area, clouds will be on the increase throughout the day after a mostly sunny start. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers decrease in the evening, but pick back up late night with widespread rain and storms possible as you wake up Friday. Lows in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: A near washout across the area, with widespread rain and storms throughout the entire day. Highs will only be in the low 80s, and some upper 70s are not out of the question. Be sure to have the rain gear handy!

SATURDAY TO WEDNESDAY: The front clears the rain out late on Friday night. A couple lingering showers possible on Saturday morning, but otherwise expect a dry day with skies clearing as the day goes on. Much cooler on Saturday night, lows in the low 60s, which could approach record lows in spots! July 4th looks great with dry air, partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 80s, great for watching fireworks or hanging out at the pool. Another cool night follows as well. Heat and humidity make a comeback on Monday, with temps in the upper 80s, and shower and storm chances return by Tuesday as a typical summer pattern returns. Wednesday looks to be more of the same, and lows will be around the 70 degree mark. We’ll be watching the tropics closely next week to see where what will likely be tropical storm Elsa will end up.

