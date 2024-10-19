Waste Pro hosts ‘Tired of Tires’ harvest day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Several tires have been dumped on the side of the road in Columbus, creating trash in different spots around the city.

Waste Pro hosted its “Tired of Tires” harvest day.

This event allows residents to dispose of up to thirty tires at no cost.

Co-chair of “Pick it up Possum Town” Doug Kilarski says he hopes this harvest event plays a part in keeping Columbus beautiful.

“We have been promoting keeping Columbus clean and beautiful for a few years now, we are seeing a cleaner city because of that,” Kilarski said. “We are cleaning up tires today, and in the past, we have cleaned up more than 800 in one day. It is 9:00, and we started at 8, and we are at over 200 right now. There has really been a change over the course of two and a half years where we are seeing less trash, so these volunteers and community-sponsored events are really working”

Members of “Pick it up Possum Town” say they will continue to host events like this, to keep tires and other pieces of trash off the side of the road in Columbus.

