Watch Live: Boeing CEO faces Congress on anniversary of deadly crash

On the anniversary of the first of two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets, the CEO will tell Congress that the aircraft company knows it made mistakes and is throwing everything into fixing the plane.

Dennis Muilenburg is scheduled to testify Tuesday before the Senate Commerce Committee, which is holding a hearing on aviation safety and the future of Boeing’s 737 Max jets. He is expected to give a statement at 9:20 a.m. ET.

“We have learned and are still learning from these accidents,” he is expected to say Tuesday, according to comments prepared for delivery. “We know we made mistakes and got some things wrong. We own that, and we are fixing them.”

Muilenburg will testify again on Wednesday before the House Transportation Committee. The appearances come as Boeing faces investigations by the Senate Commerce Committee and the House Transportation Committee, and a criminal probe by the Justice Department. It is also being sued by families of some of the 346 people who died in the crash of a Max off the coast of Indonesia on Oct. 29, 2018, and another in Ethiopia on March 10.

In an exclusive interview with CBS News in May, Muilenburg apologized to families involved in the two crashes.

“I do personally apologize to the families, as I’ve mentioned earlier we feel terrible about these accidents, and we apologize for what happened, we are sorry for the loss of lives in both accidents,” he said.