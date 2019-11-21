Watch live: Ex-White House official, diplomat testify in impeachment hearing

CBSN

What to know about Thursday’s impeachment hearing

Fiona Hill and David Holmes will testify before the House Intelligence Committee starting at 9 a.m.

Hill is a former National Security Council official who raised concerns about Rudy Giuliani and efforts to pressure Ukraine.

Holmes is a diplomat at the U.S. embassy in Kiev, who overheard EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland discussing investigations with President Trump the day after his July 25 call with the president of Ukraine.

Washington — Two pivotal witnesses are set to testify at the last public hearing in the impeachment inquiry before Congress leaves for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Fiona Hill, a former senior director for Russia on the National Security Council (NSC), and David Holmes, a diplomat in the U.S. embassy in Kiev, will testify together before the House Intelligence Committee beginning at 9 a.m.

Hill was present for a meeting at the White House on July 10, in which U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland raised the prospect of investigations into the 2016 campaign and a company tied to the Bidens with high-level Ukrainian officials. Hill testified earlier that her boss at the time, National Security Adviser John Bolton, told her to report the incident, which he likened to a “drug deal,” to the top lawyer on the NSC.

Holmes overheard a conversation between Sondland and President Trump on July 26, a day after the president urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open the investigations. Holmes said Sondland told the president that Zelensky would do “anything you ask him to.”

Both have testified previously behind closed doors.