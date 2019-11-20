Watch live: Pentagon, State Department officials testify at hearing

CBSN What to know about Wednesday’s second hearing After hearing testimony from U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, the House Intelligence Committee will hold a second hearing with two administration officials.

Laura Cooper is a deputy assistant secretary of defense who oversees the military assistance fund for Ukraine.

David Hale is undersecretary of state for political affairs at the State Department.

Washington — The House Intelligence Committee will hear testimony from two administration officials in the second impeachment hearing of the day on Wednesday. Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, and David Hale, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, will appear before lawmakers to discuss their knowledge of events at the center of the impeachment inquiry. In testimony behind closed doors, Cooper said the Pentagon was left in the dark over the delay in nearly $400 million in military assistance to Ukraine, saying the White House Office of Management and Budget ordered it frozen in July. Hale, the third-highest ranking official at the State Department, told the committees leading the impeachment probe that he was unsatisfied by the OMB's explanation to delay aid, and subsequently learned the order came from acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Who is Laura Cooper? Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia, arrives on Capitol Hill before attending a closed-door deposition, on October 30, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Getty Images Laura Cooper is the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, and is responsible for overseeing the U.S. military aid program to Ukraine. In her closed-door testimony, she explained why providing aid is central for countering Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine. “Security assistance is vital to helping the Ukrainians be able to defend themselves,” Cooper said. “It is also within the U.S. national interest to provide security assistance to Ukraine.” She said the funds to Ukraine “were held without explanation,” and that U.S. officials “began to raise concerns about how this could be done in a legal fashion.” During a July 23 meeting, she learned from a representative for the Office of Management and Budget that the delay in aid “relates to the president’s concerns about corruption.” “So I walked away from the meeting on the 23rd thinking, ‘OK, we know that this is, you know, a larger issue,'” Cooper testified. — Stefan Becket