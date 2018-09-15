WATCH: MSU Rocks ULL Inside Davis-Wade

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU Athletics/WCBI) — Once again, the Mississippi State football team showed it can be just as effective on the ground as it is through the air on Saturday night en route to a 56-10 victory against Louisiana at Davis Wade Stadium.

After Louisiana (1-1) opened up the contest with a 38-yard field goal, State (3-0) responded quickly with a one-yard rush by Nick Fitzgerald —one of three rushing scores in the first half for the Richmond Hill, Georgia, senior. After that, the Bulldogs never looked back.

In the first half, MSU got off to a quick and comfortable 35-3 lead on rushing scores by Fitzgerald and Aeris Williams. Fitzgerald connected with Stephen Guidry last in the second quarter for Guidry’s first touchdown in the Maroon and White.

The Bulldogs led by as much as 49-3, until the Ragin’ Cajuns tacked on a late score in the fourth quarter. That was until Keytaon Thompson responded with a touchdown of his own to close out the contest.