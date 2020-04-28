WATCH: Tate Reeves holds daily coronavirus briefing

Gov. Tate Reeves is holding his daily coronavirus briefing. Reeves said he will be discussing the state’s response to COVID-19 and efforts to reopen the economy. Plans for the CARES Act fund are also being discussed.
Watch the briefing below:
- Advertisement -
LIVE: Governor Tate Reeves COVID-19 Response
We are discussing our response to COVID-19 and efforts to reopen our economy. We are also sharing our plans for the CARES Act funds that have been delegated to governors—including more help for small businesses, displaced workers, and even kids without the technology they need for distance learning.
Posted by Tate Reeves on Tuesday, April 28, 2020