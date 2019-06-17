Watch: Toronto Raptors parade live stream

The Toronto Raptors are celebrating their 2019 NBA championship after a hard-fought six-game series against the Golden State Warriors. Today, the city of Toronto honors their team’s first NBA title with a parade through the city. The parade starts at 11 a.m. ET at Exhibition Place and proceeds down Lake Short Boulevard along Lake Ontario. The route then turns northbound on University at Scotiabank Arena where the Raptors play before culminating at Nathan Philips Square.

Good morning, Toronto! Hope you’re all ready for the parade today. Please note that we have diversions in place on the 5 Avenue, 6 Bay, 29 Dufferin, 72 Pape, 121 Fort York-Esplanade, 501 Queen, 504 King, 505 Dundas, 509 Harbourfront, 510 Spadina, and 511 Bathurst routes. ^FR🧭 pic.twitter.com/6B9ukQ37r5 — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) June 17, 2019

The Raptors are the first team not based in the United States to win an NBA title. It’s also the first major sports title Toronto has seen since 1993 when the Blue Jays won their second consecutive World Series.

A crowd of as many as two million people are expected, according to the Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment’s spokesperson, Mike Bartlett. Though he added it was “hard to say” exactly how many people will line the parade route.