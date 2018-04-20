Water access in Downtown Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – One visit to Downtown Aberdeen means unlimited access to city water.

Roughly two years ago the Aberdeen water department uncapped a fire hydrant and placed a spicket.

The department also installed an open faucet, both on South Meridian Street.

Newly elected Ward 2 Alderman Doug Stone says the original intention of opening the water supply was to assist the downtown area.

However, according to Aberdeen Mayor Maurice Howard, there was no meeting or discussion about the decision and it’s actually a big issue for the city’s budget.

“There’s not a meter.” Howard continued, “We have no account for how much water is being used in yet we have an alderman who’s told our city employee, I won’t call their name, to go and uncap it so everyone down town can freely use it and we have no record of how much is being used.”

“It’s none metered water and it’s a courtesy of the city to the main street organization and the merchants for the beautification of the city of Aberdeen,” says Stone.

Howard cites there’s no minutes recorded for the Aldermen meeting in regard to opening the water source.