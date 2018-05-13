Water Advisory: Sewage entering Starkville Creek

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -A warning from the state: sewage is entering a creek near a wastewater treatment plant in Starkville.

A spokesman with the Department of Environmental Quality urged residents not come into contact with the water or eat anything caught near it.

This area includes near Hollis Creek at the treatment plant on Sand Road to where the Creek joins the Noxubee River.

We’re told the city is currently diluting the overflow and has bypass pumps in place. They will have a contractor and additional pumps Monday.