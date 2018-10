STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Water Service is back to Normal after a water main broke Tuesday afternoon.

The 14-inch water main break happened near the Hampton Inn resulting in low water pressure across the city.

Starkville utilities worked quickly to identify the failed pipe and get it isolated.

They completed repairs to the damaged pipe Wednesday.

General Manager Terry Kemp tells us they break did not leave residents without water.