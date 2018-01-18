Water Rescue Prompts Warning From Officials

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A water rescue on Tuesday prompts first responders to warn people who may be out on the water during the freezing temperatures.

West Point Fire Chief, Ken Wilbourne, says Tuesday morning they were called to help out Fish and Wildlife after two duck hunters kayak had capsized.

It happened on Catalpa Creek near the Clay and Lowndes County lines.

Chief Wilbourne says the kayak overturned in shallow water and the two were able to make to land and call for help.

The situation he says could have easily been much worse, and encourages other hunters or anyone on the water to use extra caution.

“Make sure if you’re going hunting in a remote area, that somebody knows where you are. Make sure you have a cell phone that’s working, so you can make contact with somebody. If you’re going to be on the water, you need to have a big enough boat to operate in and have your proper safety equipment,” said Chief Wilbourne.

Chief Wilbourne says with temperatures so low, it wouldn’t take long for hypothermia to set in.

They want everyone to have a good time, just be safe.