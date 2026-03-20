Water to be cut off in certain areas of Coffeeville on Monday

COFFEEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents in Coffeeville need to make preparations as water will be cut off in certain areas on Monday.

According to the town’s Facebook page, the water service will be out on March 23 from 9 am to noon.

This will affect residents of County Road 212 and County Road 222.

This will allow the maintenance team to repair a water leak on Pirate’s Drive.

Anyone with questions can call the town of Coffeeville at (662) 675-2642.

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