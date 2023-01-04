Water Valley man accused of felony embezzlement

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man is accused of taking from his employer.

Now, 34-year-old Robert Walker is charged with two counts of embezzlement.

Oxford police took an embezzlement report last month from an unidentified business on Highway 7.

Investigators did not release how much money was allegedly taken but did say it was enough to make the charges a felony.

Walker was given a $15,000 bond.

