Water Valley man arrested in Oxford for intimidating witness

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man already charged with one crime in Oxford finds himself in trouble there again.

On January 4, an individual went to the Oxford Police Department to report receiving threatening phone calls.

The investigation, in that case, led to the arrest of Robert Walker of Water Valley.

He was arrested five days later.

Walker is charged with Intimidating a Witness.

His bond is set at $5,000.

It’s the second arrest for Walker in as many months.

He was arrested on two counts of felony embezzlement related to a case in December, in which he was accused of taking money from his employer.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter