Water Valley special election: Voters will soon select new mayor

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WCBI) – Sometimes one election leads to another. That was the case for voters in Water Valley.

Former Water Valley Mayor Donald Gray had to resign that position after he was elected Chancery Clerk of Yalobusha County.

That means Water Valley residents will be headed to the polls on February 13 to select a new mayor.

Three area businessmen, Ron Hart, Tommy Reynolds, and Terry Rocket qualified for the race.

There will be some changes to polling places for that election.

Voters in Wards One and Two will vote at the Depot, while those in Wards Three and Four will vote at the police station.

Polls will be open February 13 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X