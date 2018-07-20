Watermelon Pizza and Salsa

Meteorologist Jacob Dickey wows us with some unusual but delicious ways to use watermelon! We think the watermelon salsa is like taking a bite out of summer, and the watermelon pizza was a perfect treat kids will love!

Don’t forget to head to Water Valley for the Watermelon Festival!

Thursday, Aug 2nd – 5:00 PM

Friday, Aug 3rd – 12:00 PM

Saturday, Aug 4th – 9:00 AM

Watermelon Pizza

Ingredients:

– 1/2 Cup Ricotta

– 1/4 Cup Soft Cream Cheese

– 1 tbsp Honey

– 1/2 tsp Vanilla

– Watermelon Slices, 1″ thick

– Fresh Berries

– Fresh Mint

– Toasted Coconut

Directions:

1. Mix Cheeses, Honey and Vanilla together in bowl.

2. Spread mixture onto slices, evenly covering.

3. Top with berries, mint, coconut. Serve like pizza.

Watermelon Salsa

Ingredients:

– 1 personal sized watermelon

– 1 Cup diced cucumbers

– 1 cup diced peppers

– 1/3 cup chopped cilantro

– 1/2 cup diced onions

– 2 tbsp lime juice

– Salt and Pepper

Directions:

1. Cut watermelon in half.

2. Hollow out one side of the watermelon.

3. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.

4. Serve in watermelon bowl with chips.

Fun Fruit Skewers

Ingredients:

– Cookie Cutters

– Watermelon

– Blueberries

Directions:

1. Cut shapes out of watermelon.