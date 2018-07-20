Watermelon Pizza and Salsa

Meteorologist Jacob Dickey wows us with some unusual but delicious ways to use watermelon!  We think the watermelon salsa is like taking a bite out of summer, and the watermelon pizza was a perfect treat kids will love!

Don’t forget to head to Water Valley for the Watermelon Festival!
Thursday, Aug 2nd – 5:00 PM
Friday, Aug 3rd – 12:00 PM
Saturday, Aug 4th – 9:00 AM

Watermelon Pizza
Ingredients:
– 1/2 Cup Ricotta
– 1/4 Cup Soft Cream Cheese
– 1 tbsp Honey
– 1/2 tsp Vanilla
– Watermelon Slices, 1″ thick
– Fresh Berries
– Fresh Mint
– Toasted Coconut

Directions:
1. Mix Cheeses, Honey and Vanilla together in bowl.
2. Spread mixture onto slices, evenly covering.
3. Top with berries, mint, coconut.  Serve like pizza.
Watermelon Salsa
Ingredients:
– 1 personal sized watermelon
– 1 Cup diced cucumbers
– 1 cup diced  peppers
– 1/3 cup chopped cilantro
– 1/2 cup diced onions
– 2 tbsp lime juice
– Salt and Pepper
Directions:
1. Cut watermelon in half.
2. Hollow out one side of the watermelon.
3. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.
4. Serve in watermelon bowl with chips.
Fun Fruit Skewers
Ingredients:
– Cookie Cutters
– Watermelon
– Blueberries
Directions:
1. Cut shapes out of watermelon.
2. Skewer berries and watermelon.
