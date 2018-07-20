Watermelon Pizza and Salsa

Meteorologist Jacob Dickey wows us with some unusual but delicious ways to use watermelon! We think the watermelon salsa is like taking a bite out of summer, and the watermelon pizza was a perfect treat kids will love!
Don’t forget to head to Water Valley for the Watermelon Festival!
Thursday, Aug 2nd – 5:00 PM
Friday, Aug 3rd – 12:00 PM
Saturday, Aug 4th – 9:00 AM
- Advertisement -
Watermelon Pizza
Ingredients:
– 1/2 Cup Ricotta
– 1/4 Cup Soft Cream Cheese
– 1 tbsp Honey
– 1/2 tsp Vanilla
– Watermelon Slices, 1″ thick
– Fresh Berries
– Fresh Mint
– Toasted Coconut
Directions:
1. Mix Cheeses, Honey and Vanilla together in bowl.
1. Mix Cheeses, Honey and Vanilla together in bowl.
2. Spread mixture onto slices, evenly covering.
3. Top with berries, mint, coconut. Serve like pizza.
Watermelon Salsa
Ingredients:
– 1 personal sized watermelon
– 1 Cup diced cucumbers
– 1 cup diced peppers
– 1/3 cup chopped cilantro
– 1/2 cup diced onions
– 2 tbsp lime juice
– Salt and Pepper
Directions:
1. Cut watermelon in half.
2. Hollow out one side of the watermelon.
3. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.
4. Serve in watermelon bowl with chips.
Fun Fruit Skewers
Ingredients:
– Cookie Cutters
– Watermelon
– Blueberries
Directions:
1. Cut shapes out of watermelon.
1. Cut shapes out of watermelon.
2. Skewer berries and watermelon.