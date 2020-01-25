27th annual WCBI Bridal Showcase takes place in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The annual WCBI Bridal showcase took place Saturday. It is a one-stop shop for wedding planning experiences with more than 30 vendors.

From photo booth venues to cake specialties, this bridal show had it all.

- Advertisement -

The latest wedding fashion trends hit the runway while love was in the air for brides to plan their wedding.

Mother and daughter, Gay and Meg McBrayer, spent Saturday morning walking the aisles to see the new wedding trends.

“We’ve laughed and met a lot of nice people. Everybody is so helpful and giving us ideas,” said Gay McBrayer.

The showcase is a single day designed to have all your wedding needs in one place.

Meg McBrayer said although her wedding is almost a year away, coming to the bridal showcase gave her more ideas than she thought possible.

“I was kind of skeptical about coming you know because my wedding is about 10 months away so I was like we don’t need any of that and my mom was like no let’s get up and go and I’m really glad we came it’s been fun,” said McBrayer.

She’s seen wedding cakes, sampled foods, looked at wedding gowns, and learned some valuable planning tips.

“Start planning book anything you can. Book ahead so you don’t get close to the wedding and you’re scrambling,” said McBrayer.

McBrayer said this showcase helps brides to be prepared for every aspect of their dream wedding.

“If you don’t have any idea of what you want to do or what route you want to take cakes, catering florists, anything like that you get cards and all the people talk to you and they are so nice. I think it’s been very helpful,” said McBrayer.

Helpful to make the day she said “I do” a little easier