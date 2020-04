CBS-affiliate WJTV will be hosting a Coronavirus Town Hall with Governor Tate Reeves and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

You can watch the event on WCBI-TV. The event will air Thursday, April 9, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Gov. Reeves and Dr. Dobbs will be answering questions from residents.

To find out how to submit a question, click here.