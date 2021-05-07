WCBI anchor speaks at Military Spouse Appreciation Day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – On this Military Spouse Appreciation Day, we recognize our favorite military spouse.

WCBI’s Tara Wheeler spoke to other spouses at Columbus Air Force Base at Friday’s Military Spouse Appreciate Day event.

The base’s family and readiness center helped sponsor the gathering.

Tara talked about her experiences as a working mom, wife, and life as a military spouse.

She also spoke to the importance of spouses supporting each other during trying times or deployments.

Tara’s husband, Tyler, is at Columbus Air Force Base for pilot training.

At one time, Tara, herself, was in the Air Force Reserves.