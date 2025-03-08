WCBI announces “Teacher of The Month” for March

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Teacher of the Month for February is Hollie Stewart.

Mrs. Stewart teaches Kindergarten at Ackerman Elementary School.

Mrs. Stewart is the winner of a $50 gift card from our sponsor, Food Giant.

Tell WCBI about the North Mississippi and West Alabama teachers going above and beyond for their students.

Go to wcbi.com/teachers to nominate them for Teacher of the Month. If you have already nominated someone this school year, they remain eligible to win through the school year.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.