WCBI Athlete of the Week: Starkville’s Coltie Young

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – With the regular season coming to a close, Starkville is primed to make another run at a 6A state championship.

The Yellow Jackets (19-2) are winners of eleven straight games, and a key contributor to the win streak being junior Coltie Young.

- Advertisement -

In Starkville’s matchup against Greenville, Young had 20 points, the marksman helping the Yellowjackets in draining 17 three pointers in the 89-52 win.

“Knock down shots,” Young said, “Practicing what I do in the game. I’ve been doing a lot of stuff. Trying to work hard defensively to change up my game. There’s just different things I’m trying to work on to make myself better. With them not knowing I’m a shooter, they leave me open giving me open shots. I just get ready, down, and shoot the ball. Don’t need too much space. I’m just gonna shoot it!”

Starkville will host its last home game of the regular season Saturday against Houston.