COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – During this season of giving, you can give the gift of life by donating blood.

WCBI is hosting a blood drive tomorrow, December 20.

United Blood Services will be at our studios on 5th Street South from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Everyone who signs up to donate has a chance to win a $500 Amazon gift card.

U.B.S. officials say the holiday season brings a 20% decline in blood donations.

To donate, you must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.