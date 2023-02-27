WCBI co-workers win Best 48-Hour Film Competition Film at The Mag

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Congratulations to our talented co-workers, winner of the Best 48-Hour Film Competition Film at this year’s Magnolia Film Festival.

“STACHE” was written by Jon Tackett, with Director of Photography Dylan Scott and editor Adam Maddox. All three are part of our WCBI family. The three filmmakers produced the competition film together.

The film had to be written, produced, and edited in a 48-hour window, with specific lines of dialogue or visual props to be included.

You can watch the short film on YouTube by clicking this link. We think it’s really great.

The 48-Hour Film Competition is part of the Magnolia Film Festival, held this past weekend in Starkville. All of the winners for this year’s festival are on Facebook at Magnolia Independent Film Festival.

