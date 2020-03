COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a way to make a life-saving donation.

The WCBI — Columbus Community Blood Drive will be tomorrow from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The BloodMobile will be parked on 5th street.

Donors must be at least 16-years-old.

All donors will receive a St. Patrick’s Day themed t-shirt while supplies last.