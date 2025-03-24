WCBI employees win several awards at MAB in Jackson, MS

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a fun night in Jackson Mississippi on Saturday night, March 22, for several WCBI employees.

WCBI employees attended the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters awards event.

This event is held every year, and it gives all television and radio journalists throughout the state a chance to show off their work.

Awards are also given away at this event, and WCBI won several awards.

Our Grace Brister came in second place for Television Reporter of the Year, Our Marcus Hunter won first place for best TV feature story, Our Allie Martin came in third place for best TV Sports story, and our Kaleb Green and Marcus Hunter tied for third place for the TV General News Category.

WCBI as a whole won the Public Education Partnership Excellence award.

