WCBI files 2nd ethics complaint violation against City of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI filed a second ethics complaint against the City of Columbus in an investigation that could possibly involve an off-duty police officer.

The city missed a second deadline for a Freedom of Information Act request for incident reports taken at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle on January 19 and 20.

Previously, WCBI requested police reports taken on 14th Avenue North for the same dates.

No reports have been made available to look at or make copies of or photograph.

Multiple sources have told WCBI there was a shooting on 14th Avenue North around midnight on January 19.

We are told there was a gambling game going on, there was an argument, and shortly after, shots were fired.

The victim was in his vehicle and drove himself to the hospital.

That’s where the victim allegedly told officers there was an off-duty CPD officer at the house at the time of the shooting.

We are told that the officer left the scene after the shooting and failed to report it to 911, Columbus police, or his supervisors.

