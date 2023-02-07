WCBI files ethics violation against City of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI has filed an ethics violation complaint against the City of Columbus as we seek to learn more information about a shooting investigation that could involve a police officer.

The Public Records Complaint was mailed to the Mississippi Ethics Commission Tuesday.

At least three sources have confirmed to WCBI there was a shooting on 14th Avenue North back on January 19 or the early morning hours of January 20.

Those same sources, independent of each other, tell our staff the victim of the shooting drove himself to Baptist Golden Triangle. That’s when medical staff alerted Columbus police that there was a gunshot victim in the emergency room.

As officers investigated, the victim allegedly told officers there was an off-duty policeman present when the shooting happened.

Our sources said there was a gambling game going on and then there was an argument. Shortly afterward, shots were fired. The victim was inside his vehicle when he was struck.

We were told the off-duty officer left the scene after the shooting occurred and did not report it to 911, Columbus police, or his supervisors.

WCBI made a public records request on January 23 asking for police reports taken on 14th Avenue. We have not received a response from the city.

We did later ask for police reports taken at Baptist Golden Triangle on January 19 and January 20, along with body camera footage. The city has not responded to that request.

They have until Thursday to respond to that request, as allowed by state law.

WCBI is not releasing the officer’s name until more details come to light.

