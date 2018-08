COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of job seekers fill the Trotter Convention Center in Columbus on Thursday.

Over six-hundred people came out to the The WCBI-Golden Triangle job fair.

Dozens of businesses and companies from across the area set up booths, met potential job candidates, and accepted resumes.

WCBI, along with Tronox, and Wise Staffing Group sponsored the event.