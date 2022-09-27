WCBI healthy living spotlight for upcoming Senior Expo

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It is always a good idea to plan ahead.

You can take care of your family by making your long-term plans with the people at Lowndes Funeral Home.

You can visit them at the WCBI Senior Expo this Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fairview Baptist Church in Columbus.

Here’s a healthy living spotlight.

“Hi, I’m Caleb Pounders. I’m a funeral director here at Lowndes Funeral Home in Columbus. And today we just want to talk to you about pre-needs.

Pre-needs are beneficial to a lot of people in a lot of different ways. One of those ways is it is an emotional stress reliever. The family doesn’t have to worry about

the type of services that the individual they had passed on would like to have, whether it be cremation or a full traditional funeral. It also helps with the financial

strain. You can go ahead and prepay and purchase all of the products and services that you wish to have during your service. And then also get down all the

details of the service that you would want and want us to be able to follow for your service. Come down soon to see us at Lowndes Funeral Home for more details.”

