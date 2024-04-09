WCBI Home & Garden Show – Saturday, April 13

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Get ready to dig into spring.

It’s the WCBI Home and Garden Show.

You will want to catch this. It’s happening on Saturday, April 13 in Starkville at the Starkville Sportsplex.

Doors open at 9 a.m. And, vendors will be there all day until 5 p.m.

You can also hear from our favorite Dr. John Long from the WCBI “Next to Nature” series.

Home, lawn, and garden experts will be on hand.

Check out more information here: www.wcbi.com/home-garden-and-more-show

