WCBI hosted a job fair to connect businesses and local employees

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Making connections – that was the goal today at Leigh Mall in Columbus.

The WCBI July Job Fair was working to connect businesses that need workers to the right people for their positions.

Nearly 30 employers, ranging from manufacturers to foodservice, were on hand to take applications, interview, and even hire new employees.

“We want you to apply yourself while you’re on the job, and we want to produce for customers, stakeholders that we have to provide services and goods to, so we want you to come and join our company. You will see a family atmosphere is what we have at SDR,” said Joe Fleming, Steel Dust Recycling.

“It is a good place to start a career. If somebody wants to start a career and not just work, Winston Plywood is the place to be,” said Shirley Lee, Winston Plywood and Veneer. “A great place to start working, a great career start for anybody. I started from the bottom and have worked my way to the Top 50. It’s a great place to start out.”

Plans are in the works for another job fair this year – Stay tuned to WCBI for details