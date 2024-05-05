WCBI hosts first ever raffle drawdown at Market Street Festival

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-This year, WCBI participated in the market street festival by having a drawdown.

People were able to enter their name into a box, for a chance to win prizes.

The first, second, and third-place winners of the drawdown all received prizes.

First-place winner Angela Johnson says she is thrilled about winning the contest.

“At first I was not going to come because we live in Eupora, my grandkids have ball games, and my son is home from Jackson, said Johnson. “My son and my daughter kept saying “Well Mom, you are lucky because you are always winning something. My heart was about to pound out of my chest, I was so excited. I did not feel that lucky streak, but I am excited, I am beyond excited.”

