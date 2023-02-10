WCBI hosts first-ever Weather Roadshow at Rent Auditorium

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The WCBI Weather Roadshow was a success.

Many people from around the community gathered in Rent Auditorium on the MUW campus to learn more about weather from the experts themselves.

Our meteorologists answered questions, performed experiments, and even forecasted the weather for the 6 p.m. show live on the stage. Midmorning host and Anchor Aundrea Self emceed the event and gave out prizes to some lucky winners.

National Weather Service representatives presented a storm spotter class and emergency management representatives explained the role they play during severe weather events.

The weather team looks forward to making this an annual event.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter