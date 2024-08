WCBI Job Fair September 5 at Columbus Place

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Join WCBI and employers from across North Mississippi for the WCBI job Fair, Thursday September 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbus Place, formerly Leigh Mall.

Meet Employers from a variety of organizations and fields such as medical, industrial, food service and academic, and more.

It’s time to meet your dream career.

To be a vendor, call (662)251-9291.

