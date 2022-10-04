WCBI Job Fair will be Thursday at the Lyceum at Lee

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re ready to make a career move or looking for a job, get your resumes ready and come to the WCBI Job Fair.

It’s going on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lyceum at Lee in Columbus.

Vendors will be there from a variety of fields, including industry, education, healthcare, and the military.

Bring your resumes and be ready to interview on the spot. Some employers may even do same-day hiring.

The job fair is open to the public.

