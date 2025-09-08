WCBI Senior Expo to be held next week in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Join us for WCBI’s Senior Expo, sponsored by Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle, on Tuesday, September 16, from 9:30 am to 1 pm at the American Legion in Columbus.

Vendors from a wide range of industries and interests will be on hand to provide information about insurance, medical care, and rehabilitation, and finance to the Seniors of North Mississippi and West Alabama.

Free flu shots for those who qualify will be provided by Walgreens of Columbus and Amory.

We hope to see you on Tuesday, September 16, from 9:30 am to 1 pm for the WCBI Senior Expo!

