WCBI show updates for the next couple of days

Monday, Jan. 15, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on WCBI, and will be on during the time of our normal 5 and 6 p.m. newscast.

WCBI – With the Winter Weather ahead, here are some show updates for the next couple of days.

WCBI will have an hour-long show from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on CW4.

WCBI will also have a special weather cut-in at 2 p.m. on Monday.

