WCBI talks one-on-one with MSU’s Jerkaila Jordan ahead of season

Mississippi State women’s basketball isn’t returning many players from last season’s team but they’ll have star guard Jerkaila Jordan back in maroon.

Jordan announced she would use her fifth year of eligibility to play the 2024-25 season with MSU. She averaged 16 points, six rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during the 2023-24 season. She transferred from Tulane in 2021.

The guard went through senior day festivities in March but is returning to take care of unfinished business after the team missed out on the 2024 NCAA Tournament.