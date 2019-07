JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Republican candidates running for governor in Mississippi will square off in a televised debate Tuesday.

Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves, former Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller Jr. and State Representative Robert Foster will make their case to voters live.

- Advertisement -

The televised debate is set for 7 p.m.

Our sister station WJTV in Jackson is hosting the debate, but you can catch it, right here on WCBI News.

Primary elections are on August 6.