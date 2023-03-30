WCBI to host blood drive with Vitalant Friday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You could be entered into a drawing to win some big bucks soon and all you have to do is donate blood.

WCBI is partnering with Vitalant to host a blood drive Friday, March 31. The Vitalant truck will be parked outside the station from 12:30 in the afternoon until 4:30 p.m.

Anyone who donates blood will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. Then, all donors will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a $10,000 pre-paid gift card.

Vitalant will draw two winners at a later date to each receive a $10,000 pre-paid gift card.

