WCBI-TV CBS, WLOV-TV FOX announce changes

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – WCBI-TV CBS and WLOV-TV FOX are making a big move.

Beginning Friday, February 2, the Fox affiliation will move from WLOV to WCBI 4.2.

My MS will now be on WCBI’s 4.3 over-the-air channel.

WLOV will begin airing the CW network on its primary channel 27.1 on February 2 as well.

MeTV will continue on WLOV. Defy and TRUE Crime join the WLOV lineup.

That’s a lot of moves. So, how do you watch it?

If you have an antenna, rescan your TVS Friday morning for the over-the-air signal.

And please be patient with us while these changes occur in North MS and West Alabama on your local cable company or satellite provider. If you are using a streaming service, they are aware and are making the changes, too.

See here for changes: www.wcbi.com/wcbi-channels

